New French Brasserie, MaMou, to Open on Rampart

Photo by Sam Hanna

NEW ORLEANS — MaMou, a new modern French Brassiere from chef Tom Branighan and sommelier Molly Wismeier, will open to the public on Nov. 18 at 942 North Rampart Street in the French Quarter. The restaurant’s cuisine will reflect the Creole influences of Branighan’s New Orleans childhood and his appreciation for French cooking.

MaMou, named for Branighan’s great-grandmother, will source ingredients from Louisiana farmers and producers, including Voiron’s Abattoir, Two Dog Farms and Higgins Seafood. Wismeier, meanwhile, selects “approachable, sustainable wines from France and beyond.” The cocktail menu curated by John Michael Kinsella will pull inspiration from French culinary techniques and ingredients seen in French cooking.

“We want to invest in the culture of the French Quarter,” says Branighan. “Molly and I have been working on this vision for a few years and are excited for MaMou to highlight the city’s rich history and become a part of this vital neighborhood.”

Designed by Jennie West and Jason Richards of Studio West, the 760-square-foot dining room and bar, formerly occupied by Meauxbar, has been transformed into a modern French Brasserie featuring rich jewel tones and Art Nouveau influences. The 46-seat space features the work of local artists, including Sylvia Thompson and Kim Starr Wise. There are also mirrors inspired by the metro in Paris created by Hull Design. Sidewalk seating on North Rampart and St. Philip Street will soon be available.

Before partnering with Wismeier, Tom Branighan began his career at Emeril’s New Orleans and went on to train at the Culinary Institute of America. He has 15 years of experience including time at Michelin-rated restaurants Café Boulud and Bouley in New York City, as well as Lacroix in Philadelphia. Most recently, he was chef de cuisine at Longway Tavern, one of Esquire’s Best New Restaurants. Wismeier has more than 20 years of experience as a sommelier at Restaurant R’evolution, Charlie Trotter’s in Chicago and other restaurants. She has earned several awards.

MaMou will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.