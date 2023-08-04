New Federal Grants Allocated to Fight Healthcare Fraud

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — AdviseWell, a provider of healthcare education and advocacy services, has announced that it has been selected by the Administration for Community Living, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as the grantee for the Senior Medicare Patrol program in the states of Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. These grants will enable AdviseWell, the SMP sponsor, to advance its mission of empowering Medicare beneficiaries, families and caregivers to prevent, detect and report healthcare fraud, errors and abuse.

The SMP program plays a vital role in protecting the Medicare system by offering outreach, counseling, and other resources to protect against economic and health-related consequences associated with misuse of Medicare. AdviseWell’s mission is raising awareness and educating individuals to mitigate risks and ensure the integrity of Medicare services.

Funding for this project in Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi is made possible through a financial assistance award of $1,854,044, with 100% of funding provided by ACL/HHS. The grant signifies recognition of AdviseWell’s expertise and success in combating healthcare fraud, waste and abuse. The company’s experience of over 30 years and its successful track record in teaching seniors to protect themselves has contributed to its selection as the SMP grantee.

“We are pleased that ACL has acknowledged our efforts in empowering seniors to prevent healthcare fraud and has chosen us to continue as the SMP grantee in these three states for the next five years,” said Sonja Landry, executive director and SMP program manager for AdviseWell.

AdviseWell’s work in serving the community has led to substantial positive results, including referrals to the Office of the Inspector General for Health and Human Services, which resulted in the recovery and savings of nearly $28 million for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) funds.

AdviseWell, Inc. remains dedicated to making health and healthcare a priority, offering knowledge, experience, and unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of Medicare beneficiaries. As the SMP grantee, the company will continue to strengthen its outreach efforts, provide crucial education and counseling, and promote a culture of vigilance and accountability in the fight against healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. Further demonstrating their commitment to better healthcare through education and training, the SMP grant award follows on the heels of AdviseWell’s successful launch of its new 2023 Prevent, Act, Report: Abuse and Neglect Training Program. Developed in compliance with the Code of Federal Regulations, this on-demand, self-paced, easy-to-use training program has been implemented at over 100 nursing facilities across Louisiana and provides surveyor ready reports, along with resources to assist nursing facilities with meeting federal and state compliance for abuse and neglect staff training and reporting.