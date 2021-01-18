New Director Joins LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors

METAIRIE – Ryan P. Kruse, CPA, has joined LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors as a director, announced William “Ted” Mason, firm CEO and president. Kruse joins the firm’s tax services department.

Kruse has 15 years of experience focused on serving high net worth individuals, family groups, and privately-owned businesses. He has experience advising clients in the areas of trusts and estate planning, as well as multi-state tax planning. He began his career at LaPorte and returns after time spent in industry and with another large regional CPA firm. His industry experience includes construction, nonprofit, real estate, and manufacturing.

Kruse received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and his Master of Science in accounting with a tax option from the University of New Orleans. He is a past treasurer and former board member of the Young Leadership Council and has been an active member of Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club since 2011.