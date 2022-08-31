New Craft Brewery, Barbecue Restaurant to Open at The Odeon

NEW ORLEANS — The Domain Companies and Virginia-based Neighborhood Restaurant Group have announced plans to open Brewery Saint X and Devil Moon Barbecue this November in one large space at the corner of Girod and Loyola on the ground floor of The Odeon at South Market.

Brewery Saint X will feature a “full array of craft beer styles, focusing especially on classic German and British offerings, with a nod toward traditional lager brewing and cask ale production along with hop-forward ales and experimental sours,” according to a press release. Devil Moon Barbecue will take inspiration from all the iconic styles of American barbecue while blending in the smoked meat traditions native to south Louisiana. The two concepts will share a kitchen. New Orleans-based architecture firm Bell Butler designed both spaces.

Brewery Saint X is the brainchild of NRG Beverage Director/Partner Greg Engert and Founder and CEO Michael Babin.

“For years, Greg and I, our teams, and our families have been visiting New Orleans for work and for fun — it’s a city that I knew well from growing up in Baton Rouge and Greg was immediately attracted to the local beer scene,” said Babin. “I think we were 30 minutes into our first visit, on our second Sazerac, when we started to think of ways to create an exciting culinary concept and beverage offering here. We’re glad we finally figured it out.”

Ro Guenzel, director of brewing operations, designed a brewing program that allows for “decoction mashing, open fermentation, long lagering times and krausening for natural carbonation, all techniques that encourage flavor complexity coupled with remarkable drinkability.”

Both kitchens will be led by award-winning chef and pitmaster Shannon Bingham.

“With so many smoked meats to work with, Saint X’s patrons will benefit from the shared kitchen,” said Bingham, “and the menu will showcase ingredients through the lens of Southern, and specifically New Orleanian, cuisine, with the goal of providing the perfect counterpart for the beers, wines, and cocktails.”

The project is the first collaboration between NRG and Domain, a developer and operator of mixed-use properties in downtown New Orleans. Domain also developed and operates Bar Marilou, Josephine Estelle and Seaworthy.

“We were instantly impressed by Michael and his team. Their restaurants are simply incredible, and their team is among the best in the industry,” said Domain CEO Matt Schwartz”.

Bingham and the Devil Moon team will host pop-ups in the parking lot directly adjacent to The Odeon on Saints game days and during other special events. The debut pop-up on Sept. 4 will coincide with LSU’s first home game of the season.