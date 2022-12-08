New Chancellors for NLTCC and RPCC

L to R: Dr. Jayda Spillers and Quintin D. Taylor

BATON ROUGE – On Dec. 7, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors named Dr. Jayda Spillers chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College and Quintin D. Taylor chancellor of River Parishes Community College. The board conducted a national search and hosted public forums to help make a decision. Both appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“On behalf of the board of supervisors, I want to congratulate Dr. Jayda Spillers and Quintin Taylor on their selection as the newest chancellors in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System,” said Tim Hardy, LCTCS board supervisor and chair of the search committees. “We were impressed with the overall pool of candidates and each finalist across both searches. Mr. Taylor has led RPCC on an interim basis for the past six months and provided the college with great leadership and a vision for the college’s future. Dr. Spillers has served as vice chancellor of academic and student affairs at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College for 18 months and showed tremendous leadership. We believe Dr. Spillers and Mr. Taylor are perfect fits for NLTCC and RPCC.”

Spillers’s academic career has spanned 27 years across Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana at secondary and post-secondary levels of instruction in business education and administration. During her time as vice chancellor of NLTCC, she has increased dual enrollment, industry-based certifications, and credential attainment by students across the three campuses.

“I would like to thank Dr. Sullivan and our board of supervisors for their faith in me to lead NLTCC,” she said. “Our faculty and staff have proven to me that they are poised and ready to take on any challenge and meet the workforce demands of northwest Louisiana. I am so proud to lead such a tremendous group of dedicated people in our mission and to serve our community.”

Taylor joined the LCTCS in 2012 as the executive director of media relations and was promoted to chief public affairs officer in 2017. He’s been interim chancellor of RPCC since mid 2022. He is responsible for providing strategic leadership by “establishing and implementing a common vision and direction for all public affairs functions and DEI.”

“I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to lead River Parishes Community College as the permanent chancellor,” said Taylor. “I am equally grateful for the board of supervisors and Dr. Sullivan’s support and confidence to serve as chancellor. Today’s announcement is not about one person. It is about galvanizing an organization and creating a vision and culture of legendary service, accountability, and opportunity for our students, and skilled talent for our industry and community partners. I am also thankful for my loving family, friends, and colleagues for supporting me over the years. Finally, I am excited about the future of RPCC. I look forward to continuing to work with the dedicated faculty and staff and business partners to make RPCC an educational destination and the epicenter of workforce development.