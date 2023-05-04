New CEO for Summit Packaging Platform

NEW ORLEANS – The Summit Packaging Platform, which includes Summit Plastics, ClearView Packaging and Fredman Packaging, has announced the appointment of Joe Piccione as chief executive officer. He has more than 35 years of business experience and 25 years in strategic leadership roles, primarily in flexible packaging. Summit is a LongueVue Capital portfolio company and manufacturer of custom packaging solutions.

Summit operates three production facilities that service food and beverage, healthcare, medical, agriculture, industrial and retail customers. It partnered with ClearView Packaging in 2021 and Fredman Packaging in 2022.

“We’re excited to bring Joe into the leadership role for the company,” said Tom Nathanson, chairman of the board of Summit. “His extensive packaging experience along with his proven track record of integrating organizations, driving growth and improving operational efficiency is a tremendous resource for the company and our stakeholders.”

Piccione has worked at Jindal Films, Innovia Films, Fitrona Extrusion, Atlantis Plastics, Bryce Corporation, Flexel and Mobil Chemical.