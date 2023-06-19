New Cardiovascular Horizons Conference Brings More Than 1320 to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – More than 1,320 attended the New Cardiovascular Horizons conference May 30-June 2 at the Roosevelt New Orleans.

The annual conference featured more than 20 live cases from across the world, 180 expert faculty, 525 exhibitors and more than 300 presentations. Up to 25 continuing education credits were offered. Attendees included physicians of all specialties, including cardiology, internal medicine, interventions, radiology, structural heart, podiatry and wound healing. The event also drew nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, cath lab technicians and healthcare administrators.

Vascular leg conditions such as peripheral artery disease and vein disease affect more than 50 million Americans. NCVH is founded by Dr. Craig M. Walker, interventional cardiologist, president and founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

“Peripheral disease affects more than 20 million Americans, and it is imperative for physicians to understand this complex, yet common condition, and how to treat it properly and effectively,” he said. “We must do a better job in diagnosing and treating these patients, not only to save their legs, but to reduce cardiovascular death and cost.”

NCVH provides accredited education on late-breaking advancements in cardiovascular medicine and technology to improve the diagnosis and treatment of vascular conditions, reducing morbidity, mortality, cost and amputations. Upcoming one-day regional meetings are scheduled in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, Florida; Lafayette, Louisiana; Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and Meridian, Mississippi. Save the date for the NCVH 25th Annual Conference May 28-31, 2024 in New Orleans. Regional event attendees can receive on an on-site discount for the annual conference by registering at the regional events.