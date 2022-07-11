New Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room Coming to Harrah’s

Rendering provided by Caesars Entertainment

NEW ORLEANS and LAS VEGAS – Caesars Entertainment has announced that the Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room at Harrah’s New Orleans are scheduled to open this Fall. The openings are part of the ongoing $325 million transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans.

The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook features four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks, and a video and audio system. The sportsbook will be located next to 5,000-square-foot poker room with 20 poker tables.

“Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States,” said Dan Real, regional president, Caesars Entertainment. “This first-class sportsbook will offer an unmatched game-day experience for Louisiana’s passionate sports fans and our many visitors to the area. At Caesars, we recognize how important sports, entertainment, and hospitality are to Louisiana, and this sportsbook will showcase our continued commitment to the state and its people.”

“The World Series of Poker brand represents the ultimate poker experience and it’s only fitting we open a poker room that matches its legacy,” said Samir Mowad, general manager, Harrah’s New Orleans. “We’ll accomplish this by providing a best-in-class place for players to enjoy our games while generating a competitive buzz that builds camaraderie and creates a thrilling sense of victory for our winners.”

Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will feature a 147-foot video screen and “high-powered” audio system. In addition to seating for 140 patrons, the sportsbook will also feature a multi-display “fan cave” with a private viewing experience for up to 10 people, and a massive bar to accommodate 28 more sports fans.

Caesars is also rebuilding its Lake Charles resort to soon reopen as Horseshoe Lake Charles and is constructing a new sportsbook at Horseshoe Bossier City.

Caesars has local partnerships with the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans and LSU Athletics, and has a 20-year, exclusive naming rights deal with the Saints for the Caesars Superdome, the future home of Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

For more information, visit www.caesars.com/caesars-new-orleans.