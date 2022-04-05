New BuildStrong Academy Opens in Kenner

KENNER, La. (press release) — The BuildStrong Academy of Greater New Orleans opened on April 4, 2022, at 2506 Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

Brittany and Drew Brees launched this academy through The Brees Dream Foundation, making it the second location in the country for BuildStrong. Corporate Realty’s Richard Weber, and Emily Kramer partnered with Matthew DeBartolomeis and John Rooney of the Denver branch of national commercial real estate firm CBRE Group to represent the foundation on site selection throughout Louisiana.

BuildStrong Academy began approximately 20 years ago in Colorado as a construction industry-driven academy formed through the merger of two existing institutions that focused on education and non-profit training programs in Colorado.

During a time of industry expansion, companies had trouble finding skilled employees, and this program aimed to solve that problem with providing highly trained graduates. Following on this proven record of success in the Denver area, the program looked for other metropolitan areas in which to expand and organizations with which to partner. New Orleans provided an ideal environment, with record construction projects, from redevelopments to new construction, said Weber.

“New Orleans is experiencing a period of growth and expansion, especially on the heels of the pandemic,” Weber said. “However, there just aren’t enough skilled people to handle the quantity of work. This will be a great asset, helping train workers for well-paying jobs in the community.”

“We are proud to have been able to match the foundation with the best location to achieve its goals,” Kramer added.

The Brees Dream Foundation was founded by Brittany and Drew Brees to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide opportunities for children and families in need. Over the past two years, the Foundation has contributed toward state efforts for pandemic relief and supported other endeavors. BuildStrong provided a way to contribute to development in the city while creating job opportunities.

The training program consists of three levels developed by the Home Builders Institute. Through free programs and hands-on training, BuildStrong provides a direct career path in twelve weeks or less for students of all ages and experience. Students also earn industry-recognized certificates. This invaluable training results in an efficiently skilled workforce that is available to fill voids in the industry while contributing to economic stability and growth of New Orleans.

The Kenner location is easily accessed by public transportation, a critical requirement by BuildStrong so that students are easily able to attend classes. The new, state-of-the-art facility features workshops, labs, and classrooms. It was developed on the site of a former retail center.

For more information, contact Emily at ekramer@corp-realty.com and Richard at rweber@corp-realty.com.