New Book Celebrates Al Copeland’s Life and Recipes

NEW ORLEANS — The Copeland family is releasing a cookbook featuring “proprietary, never-before-released” recipes from Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland’s Restaurants of New Orleans. Titled “Secrets of a Tastemaker,” the book also chronicles Copeland’s life and the rise of the Popeyes fast food empire. Al Copeland Jr. provides the foreword, and Kit Wohl and Chris Rose also contribute.

The book is available for pre-order via Amazon now and releases on Sept. 13, in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Popeyes’ debut.

“I’m extremely proud to be sharing my father’s story and some of our family recipes with the world amid such a momentous benchmark,” said Copeland Jr., the CEO of Al Copeland Investments, in a press release.

Recipes include buttermilk biscuits, sweet heat chicken, ricochet catfish, fettuccine Lamborghini and “Cajun Duckanoff.”

The book also delves into Copeland’s six rules of success, his involvement in offshore powerboat racing, his (in)famous Christmas display and the formation of the Al Copeland Foundation.