New Barbecue Restaurant in South Market Taking Pre-Orders for Mardi Gras Catering

NEW ORLEANS — Devil Moon Barbecue, scheduled to open Feb. 24 in the South Market neighborhood, is taking pre-orders for king cakes, cocktails and other snacks that will be available for pickup during the final long weekend of Carnival. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Odeon at the corner of Loyola and Girod streets.

Led by Shannon Bingham, known for his work at the Blue Oak BBQ and Emmylou’s, the new restaurant will celebrate the Cajun smokehouse traditions of south Louisiana — spotlighting smoked boudin, tasso and chaurice — while also drawing inspiration from Texas and the Carolinas.

“Barbecue is one of the great American contributions to the food world, and different regions and cities have carved their own niches within the genre,” said Bingham in a press release. “Rather than taking a purist’s approach to a single style, our focus will be on blending traditions and mixing and matching techniques.”

Devil Moon will be located next to Brewery Saint X, another Neighborhood Restaurant Group concept that’s housed in the mixed-use building developed by the Domain Companies.