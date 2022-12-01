New Ballroom Debuts at InterContinental Hotel

NEW ORLEANS — The InterContinental Hotel has unveiled a $3.5 million renovation to its third-floor meeting space and the La Salle Ballroom overlooking St. Charles Avenue.

The ballroom was designed by Alabama-based Element526 to provide guests with an “elegantly simple canvas for everything from lavish social occasions to traditional business events.” A hotel spokesperson said the floor-to-ceiling renovation presents a “bright and glamorous look and feel featuring new marble flooring in the pre-function spaces, dazzling chandeliers, sumptuous carpet and sleek, neutral wall coverings.”

“No other hotel in New Orleans offers a comparable combination of style, flexibility and location,” said John Romano, the InterContinental’s general manager, in a press release. “We feel confident that this upgrade will strike a positive chord with brides, event planners and gala organizers who want a sophisticated venue for their special occasions. And because it was designed to accommodate any large gathering, business leaders will feel right at home.”

The La Salle ballroom encompasses 8,330 square feet, capable of seating 630 for a banquet or hosting a presentation for 700. The ballroom can be divided into three separate areas, for groups ranging from 380 to 140 guests. The hotel recently was named to Conventions South Magazine’s list of top meeting sites in the South.

The Intercontinental Hotel’s St. Charles Avenue location is a stop on the city’s 150-year-old streetcar line. It’s a block from Lafayette Square, home to numerous concerts and festivals, and close to parade routes.