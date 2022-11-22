New Airport Parking Amenities at MSY

NEW ORLEANS — Heading home for the holidays? Here are details on new parking amenities from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport:

Online Parking Reservations are now available for all airport parking facilities.

Save time by booking airport parking online before you travel.

Reserve airport parking in any of the four parking facilities at MSY including short term, long term, surface lot and economy.

To reserve parking, compare parking rates and to get more information, visit park.flymsy.com.

Please note: All reserved parking is non-refundable if canceled. Changes cannot be made less than 24 hours in advance of reserved parking.

Valet Parking is a convenient parking option, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drive up, drop off and walk directly into the terminal.

$36/day

Drop off is available from 6 am until 12 am, 7 days a week.

Drive up to the Valet Drop Off Area located at Departures curbside near United.

Get out of your car with your bags and go directly to the ticket counter.

Upon your return, pay for your parking (credit card only) and pick up your keys from the valet podium located on Level 1 Baggage Claim near walkway to Short Term Parking Garage.

After-hours pickup is available 24/7. Call New South Parking at (504) 471-1301.

15-Minute Economy Garage Shuttle Guarantee

We guarantee a short shuttle ride from the Economy Garage to the terminal of 15 minutes or less.

If the shuttle ride is more than 15 minutes, passengers receive a voucher for 50% off of parking fees to be used upon exiting the garage.

The Economy Garage is a low-cost parking option with amenities like Airline Baggage Check-In which allows passengers to skip the ticket counter and ride the shuttle luggage-free.

Airline Baggage Check-In Only Available in the Economy Garage

Hours of Operation: 4 am – 4 pm

Participating Airlines: American, Delta, Spirit and United.

For Domestic U.S. flights only. International destinations are not eligible for bag drop service.

Must arrive at least 90 minutes before flight.

Government issued ID is required at check-in.

While the service is complimentary, airline baggage fees that the airline charges still apply.