New Additions

As we welcome the New Year, I want to acknowledge some friends to new positions. This year, many business organizations are changing leaders and I am honored to serve on a few of these boards.

The Jefferson Business Council welcomes new Executive Director Larry Dale from the school board, replacing Tim Coulon, who, I am convinced, cannot retire. The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has a new president, Ruth Lawson, who replaces longtime President Todd Murphy as he moves back into private business. Ruth takes over a well-positioned organization and has the courage to continue its dynamic approach to business leadership. The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s new president and CEO is long time Chief Operating Officer Sandra Lindquist. As Ben Johnson leaves, I know he will enjoy retirement, while Sandra will continue to execute the chamber with a smooth transition.

All of these executives have excellent credentials and will be great leaders for their member organizations. The change in chairmen for these groups should also be reconized for their volunteer leadership as well, including Jim Martin at the JBC, Donna Austin at the Jefferson Chamber and Mindy Nunez Airhart at the New Orleans Chamber. Thank you for your continued dedication to business and leading these groups.

Every member of these organizations should be proud of their new leaders.

I also want to recognize some promotions at Renaissance Publishing. Leading our production department and creating excellent design is Rosa Balaguer Arostegui, who was recently promoted to production manager. Continuing to grow is Kate Henry who, in addition to being associate publisher of New Orleans Magazine and St. Charles Avenue, takes on the role of vice president of sales and marketing.

Closer to home at Biz New Orleans, Drew Hawkins will add the title of perspective writer to his role as company researcher for the New Orleans 500, as well as producing data driven lists and resources for the editorial staff. In this expanded capacity, Drew will take over writing the monthly “Perspective” columns in Biz New Orleans.

I am so proud of the staff with all the accomplishments of this past year and look forward to many new and exciting projects in the works for 2022.

And finally, I’d like to congratulate Biz Editor Kim Singletary on her new addition to the family. They were blessed to welcome a new baby girl in November.

Todd Matherne

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing