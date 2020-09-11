Neurotologist Anne K. Maxwell Joins CNC Hearing and Balance Center

NEW ORLEANS – CNC Hearing and Balance Center announced the addition of Neurotologist Anne K. Maxwell to its medical staff. She is a fellowship-trained surgeon with a subspecialty focus on disorders of the ear and lateral skull base. Dr. Maxwell treats hearing loss and deafness, chronic ear disorders, tumors of and disorders of the temporal bone and lateral skull base, facial nerve disorders, and balance disorders.

Maxwell received her medical education at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville, VA. She subsequently completed an otolaryngology residency at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, Colorado, followed by an Otology-Neurotology Fellowship at the House Ear Clinic affiliated with the University of California, Los Angeles.

She has published on cochlear implant techniques and positioning, vascular effects in acoustic neuroma surgery, vestibular trauma with blast injury, the impact of formal global health outreach education on trainees, and the utility of imaging in otosclerosis, among others. Her ongoing research focuses on innovative techniques for otologic education, improving disparities in hearing health care, and clinical outcomes research. For more information visit cnchearing.com