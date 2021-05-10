Neuroscience Institute at West Jefferson Medical Center Debuts

Photo courtesy of LCMC Health.

MARRERO, La. – The West Jefferson Medical Center has announced the establishment of the LCMC Health Neuroscience Institute to care for Parkinson’s disease, brain tumors, strokes and other related conditions

“This institute will set us apart from other healthcare systems in the region,” said Rob Calhoun, president and CEO of West Jefferson Medical Center in a press release. “Patients can now receive the most innovative treatment so close to home. In addition to care, our medical team is collaborating with world-renowned scientists who are focusing on groundbreaking research to further advance care and cures for those in our community.”

The institute will share a newly designed facility on the sixth and seventh floors of the hospital’s south tower with the Culicchia Neurological Clinic, which has been part of West Jefferson for 60 years.

“In one location, our collaborative effort now offers neurology, neurosurgery, neurointerventional radiology, neurorehabilitation, neuro-oncology, neuro-otology, neurocritical care, stroke care, spine care and more,” said Dr. John Heaton, president and chief medical officer of LCMC Health. “We believe this collaborative project is a great example of our mission at LCMC Health: to provide care beyond extraordinary.”

LCMC Health is overseeing $90 million in renovations and an expansion at West Jeff. Changes include a new outpatient surgery center, endoscopy department and emergency department. Work is also underway on a new main hospital entrance.

The LCMC Health Neuroscience Institute is located at 1111 Medical Center Blvd., Visit neuro.lcmchealth.org for more information.