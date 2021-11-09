NeuroJust Opens Metairie Clinic for Treatment-Resistant Depression

METAIRIE — NeuroJust, an interventional mental health clinic offering transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, opened its doors on Nov. 8 at 701 Metairie Road in Metairie. The clinic provides people struggling with severe depression with an option for managing their mental health.

“Our goal was to make mental healthcare available and affordable to all, especially considering the worsening mental health crisis,” said Jourdan Generes, the company’s CEO. “We have seen the success of TMS therapy around the country, and we wanted to bring that home to people suffering in New Orleans.”

Approved by the FDA in 2008, TMS uses a magnetic field to stimulate the prefrontal cortex of the brain in an effort to relieve core symptoms of depression.

“TMS is very well-tolerated and highly effective,” said Generes. “More than 60% of TMS patients achieve remission from their depression in as little as four to six weeks. At NeuroJust, we change our patients’ minds, so they can change their lives.”

Visit www.neurojust.com to learn more.