My core value:

Growth

By ‘Growth,’ we mean the continuous improvement of the company, our clients and our employees. No matter how hectic things are, every month we make time for a soft skills lesson done individually, and then followed up on by a team meeting to discuss what we learned. This could be around leadership, managing conflict or how to effectively coach. Another way we live this every day is the way we process mistakes. If we overrun on a task, when analyzing what happened, our focus is less about blame and more about how the mistake was made and what process can be modified so that it isn’t made again. Sometimes it’s a training process, sometimes it’s a checklist, and sometimes it’s a necessary hard conversation — but regardless, we turn mistakes into corporate knowledge and move on.