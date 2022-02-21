NCAA Leaders Joins Edwards, Cantrell to Preview Men’s Final Four in New Orleans

L to R: Mike Hoss, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell (Photo courtesy of the Ehrhardt Group)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Local Organizing Committee — led by Tulane University, the University of New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation — hosted a “tip off” press conference in advance of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, set for April 2 and 4 at the Caesars Superdome. Saints radio personality and ASM New Orleans Communications Manager Mike Hoss emceed panel discussions with Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others.

“This year is extra special. When you think about what we, in Louisiana, and what this city and region have gone through these past few years, through it all the NCAA has stuck with us,” said Edwards.

“We’re very excited to host the NCAA in our city. More than any other city and state in the country, it’s a reflection truly of the resiliency of New Orleans,” said Cantrell.

NCAA corporate sponsors will sponsor a variety of events in conjunction with the tournament. Click here for the full schedule. NCAA and LOC representatives also emphasized the Men’s Final Four community impact through initiatives like Read to the Final Four and the NCAA Legacy Project. Read to the Final Four is a literacy challenge for second and third graders in greater New Orleans. The NCAA is also renovating the basketball court at Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park.

“There’s so much more going on in the community beyond the games. There’s the NCAA Men’s Final Four Dribble presented by Buick, the Fan Fest at the convention center presented by Capital One, and the Reese’s Free Final Four Friday where the teams practice,” said NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt. “Last, but certainly not least, the March Madness Music Series that will last all weekend.”

LOC Co-Chairs David Sherman and Paul Valteau discussed what has gone into the years of planning and preparation leading up to this historic event, with much of the prep work occurring while the city and state were battling a global pandemic and the devastation left by Hurricane Ida. Panelists agreed this event could not come at a better time for the city and state.

Officially awarded the tournament in 2016, the LOC – in coordination with the NCAA – has been working to coordinate the event with the city and state, as well as hospitality community partners including New Orleans & Co., ASM Global, and the Morial Convention Center. The 2012 NCAA Men’s Final Four drew more than 75,000 fans to the city, who booked over 229,000 hotel room nights, generating a total economic impact of $168 million.