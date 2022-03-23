National WWII Museum Names LeDuff VP of People and Culture

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum has named Kim M. LeDuff, PhD, vice president of people and culture. LeDuff comes to the museum following a 23-year career as a university administrator, professor and diversity and inclusion specialist, most recently in Florida. A native New Orleanian and graduate of of Xavier University, LeDuff returned to her hometown to take on a new position overseeing the museum’s human resources functions; strategic planning; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; community engagement; and volunteer and internship programs.

“The museum is a valued and visible part of the city, and I look forward to engaging not only with our internal staff, but also with the local community in this new role” said LeDuff. “I’m honored to join the leadership team and have the opportunity to develop strategies to nurture an inclusive environment that helps us recruit and retain strong talent by making it clear that employees are valued and supported so that they can do their best work.”

Prior to joining The National WWII Museum, LeDuff served as vice president for academic engagement and student affairs, chief diversity officer and professor of mass communication at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. She played a key role in helping UWF earn top three status in the Florida Board of Governors’ performance metrics. Under her leadership, UWF also earned six Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Awards from Insight into Diversity magazine. Previously, LeDuff served on the faculty at the University of Southern Mississippi, Hampton University in Virginia and Xavier University of Louisiana.

A graduate of St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans, LeDuff earned a PhD in mass communication from Indiana University, a MA from the University of Maryland at College Park and a BA from Xavier University of Louisiana. Additionally, she completed the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University and earned the Fundraising Management Certificate from the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim on board in this essential role that will embrace a new approach to traditional human resources,” said Stephen J. Watson, president and CEO of the National WWII Museum. “Kim is a visionary leader who brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience in diversity and inclusion, team building, communications, strategic planning and higher education, all of which will be invaluable as look toward the future of the Museum.”