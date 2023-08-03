National WWII Museum Announces 6 New Trustees

Photo courtesy of National WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS —The National WWII Museum has announced six newly appointed members of its board of trustees: James N. Gianopulos, J. Tyler Herbert, Jessie J. Knight Jr., Gregory Kowalski, Glenn Solomon and Massey Villarreal. With the addition of these trustees, who will each serve a three-year term, the board is now composed of 57 business and philanthropic leaders representing 21 states and Washington, D.C.

The board of trustees works to advance the museum’s mission and offers leadership and guidance on priorities including the growth of the museum endowment and support for the development and continued success of significant research, education and digital access initiatives. The new trustees join the board at a pivotal time in the museum’s history as the institution prepares to open Liberation Pavilion, dedicate the Col. Battle Barksdale Parade Ground and celebrate the completion of the $400 million Road to Victory Capital Campaign. The museum is also gearing up to host the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s 2023 Convention.

“We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed individuals to our board of trustees,” said Museum President and CEO Stephen J. Watson. “With the opening of our capstone pavilion this November, the leadership from our trustees will help to drive our mission forward as we continue to educate people around the world about the immense sacrifices the WWII generation made to secure freedom — and allow us to thank the surviving members of that generation while they are still alive to experience the museum that was built in their honor.”

The new trustees are:

James N. Gianopulos, former CEO of Paramount Pictures, Los Angeles, California

J. Tyler Herbert, founding partner of Gravel Road Partners, Washington, D.C.

Jessie J. Knight Jr., CEO and managing director of Knight Angels, Charlotte, North Carolina

Gregory Kowalski, president and CEO of The RK Group, San Antonio, Texas

Glenn Solomon, CEO and founder of Simbol Commercial, Dallas, Texas

Massey Villarreal, president and CEO of Precision Task Group, Inc., Houston, Texas

For a complete list of board members, visit the National WWII Museum’s national boad of trustees web page.