National Nonprofit Launches Art Advocacy Campaign in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Jobs for the Future, a national nonprofit hoping to transform the American workforce and education systems, launched an advocacy art campaign on June 14 at Music Box Village, 4557 N Rampart Street.The campaign calls on policymakers to remove barriers for the more than 70 million Americans who have a criminal record.

In partnership with Amplifier, a nonprofit design lab that builds art and media experiments to support social movements, the campaign has been created to reach audiences across the nation and will feature original art from impactful activists in the social justice space.

New Orleans native Brandan “Bmike” Odums has created three original paintings to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with criminal records as they work to build their careers and establish pathways to economic mobility. The subject of one of the paintings is Mac Phipps, a New Orleans rapper and artist, who made headlines earlier this year when his story was featured in ABC News Studios’ documentary titled “Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial.”