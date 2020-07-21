National Law Firm Hinshaw & Culbertson Adds New Orleans Office

NEW ORLEANS – Hinshaw & Culbertson, a national law firm, announced that Lauren Campisi, Stephen P. Strohschein, Stewart Spielman, Eric J. Simonson and Heather LaSalle Alexis have joined the firm as partners to further support the firm’s consumer financial services and bankruptcy and restructuring practice groups. Formerly with McGlinchey Stafford in Louisiana, the group has experience advising financial services companies and institutions nationwide on issues including federal and state regulatory compliance, lending matters, consumer and commercial bankruptcy, workouts, restructuring and distressed debt turnarounds. The group will operate from an office in New Orleans and its addition expands Hinshaw’s national platform and south Florida roots to a significant new regional market.

Campisi specializes in consumer financial services. She advises clients on regulatory and compliance matters and strategy, including product creation, documentation, licensing, federal and state enforcement actions and supervisory examinations, and single-party and class action litigation. Strohschein focuses on a broad array of commercial lending issues including real estate, automotive floor plan finance, asset-based and small business lending. Spielman brings experience in the middle market sector advising clients on commercial debt matters (restructuring, workouts and turnarounds) including floor plan workouts and front end financing, small business banking, and Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture guaranteed loan programs. Simonson is a trial attorney representing companies in a wide range of commercial contract disputes, lease disputes and related litigation. He also has class action experience. Alexis advises clients on an array of commercial and consumer bankruptcy matters, and brings experience advising clients with commercial debt matters in the energy, middle market and small business banking sectors.

“This team brings a diverse national practice to the firm and adds an important dimension to our multi-faceted financial services platform as well as expanding our national platform in the South,” said Hinshaw Chairman Peter Sullivan. “Our clients have an increasing need for regulatory compliance, bankruptcy and restructuring advice as more companies and businesses confront the uncertainty and economic fallout of COVID-19. With the addition of this team, Hinshaw is truly a one-stop shop for financial services and commercial litigation.”





