National Executive Search Firm Expands into New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Tangent West, a leading national executive search firm led by founder Cheryl Grimaldi, has announced its expansion into the New Orleans market.

“New Orleans is a unique and rapidly growing market. By building on our recruiting expertise and tailoring that to the local needs of the New Orleans market, we know we will be able to assist thriving companies as they look to add new talent,” said Grimaldi.

Quincy Hicks Crawford, a longtime resident of the area, will be spearheading the effort.

“Quincy is a natural networker and knows how to connect the dots. By supporting First Ladies Barbara Bush and Laura Bush, coupled with her communications and public relations experience, she has developed a wealth of connections that we know will be valuable to clients in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. She is a slam dunk for the recruiting world,” said Grimaldi.

“I’m thrilled to be working for Tangent West and my friend Cheryl Grimaldi,” said Crawford. “While I plan to continue my communications work, I am also excited to be taking on this new venture with one of the leaders in the recruiting industry.”

Tangent West plans to use New Orleans as a starting hub to expand throughout the South. The company is headquartered in Denver and has an office in Vail, Colo. It specializes in placement of management, accounting and finance, “C” level executives, and high-level executive assistants and chief of staff positions.

For more information, visit www.tangentwest.com