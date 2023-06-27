National Association Extends Lindquist’s Term on Board

NEW ORLEANS — The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives has appointed Sandra Lombana Lindquist, president and CEO of the New Orleans Chamber, to a two-year renewal of board service. Her term will expire in July 2025.

ACCE serves more than 9,000 leaders from 1,300 chambers of commerce, including 93 of the top 100 metro areas in the U.S. The combined membership of ACCE chambers in the U.S. exceeds 1.2 million businesses.

“Chambers across America look to ACCE for best practices, industry trends, networking and new ideas to advance the interests of their communities,” Lindquist said. “It is an honor to serve on this board which offers impactful resources, industry information and data and peer connectivity for best practice sharing.”