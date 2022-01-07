Natasha A. Corb Makes Partner at MG+M

NEW ORLEANS — MG+M The Law Firm has announced that Natasha A. Corb has been elevated to partner, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Corb concentrates her practice on complex and toxic tort litigation, environmental litigation, and products and premises liability. She defends MG+M’s clients in all aspects of defense, from inception of the case through trial, including fact and expert witness discovery, complex motion practice, and critical investigations and analyses involving medicine and science, such as epidemiology, toxicology, hydrology and public health. She is an active member of the firm’s women’s forum and a contributor to the firm’s Defense Litigation Insider blog. Corb received her JD from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University and her BS from the University of New Orleans.