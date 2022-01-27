NASA Publication Highlights Stennis Space Center Technologies

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. — From NASA:

NASA’s mission of exploration requires new technologies, software, and research that show up in daily life. The agency’s Spinoff 2022 publication tells the stories of companies, startups and entrepreneurs transforming these innovations into cutting-edge products and services that boost the economy, protect the planet, and save lives.

“The value of NASA is not confined to the cosmos but realized throughout our country – from hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs to world-leading climate science, understanding the universe and our place within it, to technology transfers that make life easier for folks around the world,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “As we combat the coronavirus pandemic and promote environmental justice and sustainability, NASA technology is essential to address humanity’s greatest challenges.”

Spinoff 2022 features more than 45 companies using NASA technology to advance manufacturing techniques, detoxify polluted soil, improve weather forecasting, and even clean the air to slow the spread of viruses, including coronavirus.

Spinoff 2022 also reveals new technologies developed at NASA centers across the U.S. with possible benefits and uses beyond their original design applications. Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, is featured for two locally developed technologies: lightweight, cost-effective sensors that could provide a foundation to standardize a wide variety of sensor applications and an online toolkit for making NASA’s remote sensing data more accessible and applicable.

“NASA’s technology portfolio contains many innovations that not only enable exploration but also address challenges and improve life here at home,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator of the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate in Washington. “We’ve captured these examples of successful commercialization of NASA technology and research, not only to share the benefits of the space program with the public but to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

To read or download the digital version of the latest issue of Spinoff, visit https://spinoff.nasa.gov/