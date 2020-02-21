NASA Physicist is First in Delgado’s ‘She Means Business’ Speaker Series

NEW ORLEANS – K. Renee Horton, Ph.D., was the speaker and guest of honor at a Delgado Community College luncheon at Delgado’s City Park Campus in New Orleans. She spoke on the topic of diversity, inclusion and women in STEM professions.

Dr. Horton currently serves as the space launch system (SLS) quality engineer in the NASA Residential Management Office at Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) in New Orleans. She worked for NASA, first as a student from 2009 to 2011, and then started her career as a mechanical test engineer in 2012.

In 2016, Dr. Horton was elected president of the National Society of Black Physicists (NSBP) as the second woman to hold the office. She has served the physics community abroad as a member of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) Women in Physics Working Group and currently serves on several advisory boards dedicated to a more diverse inclusion in physics. In 2017, she was elevated to a fellow in the NSBP, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a member.

About 90 women attended the Delgado event, including educators, professionals, government officials and economic development officials.

“It is a true honor to be speaking before an audience of ladies who are on the move,” said Horton. “It’s never too late to become the person you are meant to be.”