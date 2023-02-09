NASA Conducts First 2023 Test of Redesigned Moon Rocket Engine

Photo courtesy of NASA

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. — From NASA:

NASA’s newly redesigned RS-25 engine for future flights of the Space Launch System rocket underwent its first hot fire test of the year on Feb. 8 at the agency’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.

The series of testing supports production of new RS-25 engines by lead SLS engine contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne. The new engines will help power future Artemis missions to the Moon beginning with Artemis V.

The single-engine hot fire on the Fred Haise Test Stand followed a confidence test in 2022, which tested whether all was ready to proceed with the certification series.

During the latest test, engineers fired the RS-25 engine for a full duration of about eight and a half minutes (500 seconds), the same amount of time the engines must operate to help power SLS to space. The RS-25 engine also operated at 111% power for most of the test, the same level needed to help lift SLS to orbit. The test featured a range of new components, most of which were installed for the December hot fire. One additional component – a new nozzle – was installed prior to the most recent hot fire.

Four RS-25 engines fire simultaneously to generate a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust at launch and 2 million pounds of thrust during ascent to help power each SLS flight. NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne modified 16 engines remaining from the Space Shuttle Program, which were proven flightworthy at Stennis for Artemis missions I through IV.

Every RS-25 engine that will help power SLS will be tested at NASA Stennis. RS-25 tests at the site are conducted by a combined team of NASA, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Syncom Space Services operators. Syncom Space Services is the prime contractor for Stennis facilities and operations.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.