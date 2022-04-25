NANO Architecture | Interiors Honored as 2022 Louisiana Growth Leader

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — For outstanding contributions to the local community and state, Louisiana Economic Development honored NANO as a 2022 Louisiana Growth Leader at the fifth annual Spotlight Louisiana event on April 21 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. As an Honored Leader, NANO is part of an accomplished group of Louisiana businesses under the LED Growth Network.

Through this esteemed network, NANO will continue to have access to strategic business resources that benefit both the organization and the state of Louisiana. Among these are customized leadership retreats, strategic research, networking, peer learning, and mentorship opportunities as well as additional technical assistance with the goal of accelerating Louisiana’s economic growth.

Louisiana Growth Leaders are selected by a statewide panel of economic development professionals that evaluate applications on a wide variety of criteria including growth, strategy, innovation, philanthropy, leadership, and company culture. The following are the key factors that influenced NANO’s selection:

Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE)

Managing Partner, Terri Dreyer, was President of the AIA New Orleans Chapter in 2020

First and only Louisiana firm to be invited to the Venice Biennale Architecture Exhibit; recipient of the ECC Time Space Existence Architecture Award

Currently the Architect of Record for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Interior Renovations – the largest contract amount ever awarded to an SLDBE by the New Orleans Exhibition Hall

Noteworthy projects: Frederick Douglass Senior High School Auditorium, Il Mercato, Octavia Books & Toast, GNO Inc. Offices, Festival Productions Offices, 616 Conti, 2513 Metairie Road, Weinstein’s, Southwest Pass Station and more

“Each of our 2022 Louisiana Growth Leaders have succeeded in bringing great products and services to the marketplace,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The companies being recognized have persevered through challenges, capitalized on opportunities, and represent some of the best of what Louisiana has to offer. I look forward to their continued success.”

“Tonight’s 2022 Growth Leader honorees are important companies in Louisiana, providing more than good jobs and a foundation of economic activity,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “They are community leaders and supporters, with vision and drive. I had the privilege of meeting many of this year’s recipients through LED Growth Network programs, hearing their stories of meeting challenges, and watching them succeed in scaling their companies. LED is honored to play a role in supporting their growth objectives and celebrating their hard-earned success.”

“After graduating with our master’s degrees in architecture at Tulane School of Architecture in 2001, Ian and I started NANO with just $5,000 in the bank and an ambitious vision to create a unique architecture firm distinct from any other architecture firm in New Orleans,” said NANO architect and co-founder Terri Dreyer. “We could have never predicted experiencing the growth, exposure and success at the scale that we have.”

“The LED Growth Network has been an invaluable resource for our firm, and we are extremely honored to have been acknowledged for a third consecutive year,” said NANO architect Ian Dreyer, Terri’s co-founder and husband. “LED has provided us with incredible business connections and avenues for firm advancement and growth. We are humbled by this recognition and equally inspired to continue NANO’s commitment to providing high quality, detailed architectural design services.”

More information about NANO can be found in the online publication Louisiana’s Entrepreneurial Engine.