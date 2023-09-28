NANO Architects to Host International Symposium on Climate Change

NANO co-founders Terri and Ian Dreyer are focused on hurricane/disaster preparedness in the New Orleans area. Shaping the City New Orleans on Oct. 5-6 will focus on “Designing for the Climate Emergency,” featuring new design solutions and best practices, while cultivating international collaborations for threatened cities and communities worldwide.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans architecture and interiors firm NANO will host the first edition of Shaping the City New Orleans, in collaboration with the European Culture Centre and with support from New Orleans & Company and AIA New Orleans. The event will take place Oct. 5-6 at the AIA New Orleans Center for Design and Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

The internationally recognized two-day symposium focused on “Designing for Climate Emergency” will bring together planners, academics, architects and politicians to share knowledge, best practices and new design solutions to help coastal communities get stronger and better equipped to deal with the impacts of climate change. The event is free and open to the public, with advance registration required.

Shaping the City is a forum created by the European Cultural Centre as part of the public programming of the Venice Architecture Biennial Exhibition titled Time Space Existence. NANO was invited to exhibit at the 2021 Venice Biennale where they won the “Architecture Award.” Its immersive exhibit, “Submerged Experience,” abstracted and compared the topographies of New Orleans and Venice to highlight the global action needed to cope with climate change.

NANO said threats from climate change are magnified in coastal cities like Venice and New Orleans, which both have low-lying geography that makes them particularly vulnerable to the threat of rising sea levels and extreme weather events. New Orleans provides a framework for examining the relationship between cultural legacy and sustainable urban development through the lens of environmental justice.