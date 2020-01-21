Nancy Romano Joins the ACCENT New Orleans Team

NEW ORLEANS – Destination management company ACCENT New Orleans Inc. announced that Nancy Romano has joined the company as an event manager.

Romano’s career began with a small destination management company where she was able to combine her love for music and the city of New Orleans through creating and executing special events. Being a native New Orleanian, Nancy has always had a passion for all things New Orleans, especially live music. After several years of working at a destination management company, she found a new passion in working with a nonprofit youth music organization where she created music education programs.

“We are delighted to have Nancy be part of the ACCENT team,” said Diane Lyons, president of ACCENT New Orleans. “Her knowledge and professionalism are a perfect fit for our organization as we increase our commitment to not only our clients but the hospitality industry as a whole by providing an elevated standard in DMC services.”