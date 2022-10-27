NAMI New Orleans Welcomes New Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS — Gyl Wadge Switzer joins NAMI New Orleans (the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness) as executive director. A New Orleans native, Switzer is a seasoned nonprofit leader with experience in the areas of gun safety, civil rights and mental health advocacy. She comes to NAMI with master’s degrees in public health and public administration.

“I am very passionate about mental health,” said Switzer. “I have seen much need for services and supports as an advocate and community member. The opportunity to serve as the executive director of NAMI New Orleans allows me to use my skills and experience to positively impact the four-parish area of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. Bernard. I love the Greater New Orleans area.”

Switzer starts days before the annual NAMIWalks event on Nov. 5 and will be formally introduced at the event ceremony. She lives in the New Orleans area with her husband and she has two grown children.