NAMI New Orleans Welcomes New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans has welcomed four new members to its board of directors.

David Catherman is an advancement consultant based in New Orleans. Over the past 40 years, he has held institutional advancement positions within the academic field across the country. Local advancement positions have been with University of Holy Cross, Loyola University New Orleans, Mercy Hospital and Dillard University. He graduated with a BA from Eisenhower College of the Rochester Institute of Technology and attended Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Stacey Schexnayder’s 20 plus years of marketing experience in the architecture and construction industry includes operations, strategy, finance and brand management. As marketing director at Impetus, she works to ensure clear brand image and consistent messaging. she has been honored with a Society for Marketing Professional Services national communications award for a corporate rebranding initiative and is a SMPS Southeast Louisiana Chapter Hall of Fame recipient. She currently serves on the chapter’s board of directors.

Eric Malone has worked in various human resources and legal roles throughout his career. He received a BA from Loyola University New Orleans and a JD from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

Donnell K. Bailey is chief of staff at Brothers Empowered to Teach. Previously, he was the executive assistant to the senior vice president and dean of admissions at Tulane University. He’s currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration in nonprofit and philanthropic management at Tulane, and he earned his BA in sociology from Franklin & Marshall College, where he served as the first Black student body president.

Through its programs and services, NAMI New Orleans works to help individuals live with dignity and independence within their community.

