NAMI New Orleans Welcomes Development Director

NEW ORLEANS – Liz Yager has joined NAMI New Orleans as development director. Yager brings over 25 years of experience in nonprofit management and professional fundraising in the Greater New Orleans community. Previously, she served as executive director of Temple Sinai and development director of Jefferson Council on Aging. Now, her mission is to build NAMI New Orleans’ capacity and resources to ensure that people living with mental illness and those who love them receive the help they need.

Yager earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University in London, Ontario, Canada.

Through family and peer support, education, advocacy and quality psychosocial services, NAMI New Orleans helps individuals live with dignity and independence within their community. All services are free of charge to clients and their families.