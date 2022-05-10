Nady Persons Named Program Director of GNO Leader Fellowship

NEW ORLEANS — Special Education Leader Fellowship (SELF), a New Orleans-based nonprofit, announced the promotion of Nady Persons to program director of its Greater New Orleans Leader Fellowship.

“Nady has demonstrated a keen understanding of our program and what it takes to develop the next generation of special education leaders,” said the nonprofit’s chief executive officer Aqua Stovall.

Persons joined SELF in 2021 and previously held the position of senior leadership coach. As program director, Parsons will oversee a program that offers training, coaching, professional learning communities, peer reviews and visits to exemplary schools serving special education leaders. The 2-year Special Education Leader Fellowship program works to improve the quality of special education programming by developing special education and RTI leaders, aspiring leaders and their school leadership to create high-impact programs for students with learning exceptionalities.

“One of my favorite parts of working at SELF is witnessing the growth of people over time and being able to design content and coaching sessions that empower a multitude of people to improve special education systems in our schools,” said Persons.

Founded in 2015, SELF is a New Orleans-based nonprofit that trains teachers and leaders to provide high-quality services for students with learning exceptionalities. SELF believes in the potential of all students and that educators must take responsibility for student success. Founder and chief executive officer Aqua Stovall has built the organization from the ground up, forming relationships with school leaders, teachers and funders to move the mission forward to meet the need for high-quality special education programming in schools.

In 2021, SELF launched its flagship program on a national level. For more information, visit selfnola.org.