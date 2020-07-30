NAACP Presents a Webinar on Wealth Building

NEW ORLEANS – The NAACP New Orleans Economic Development Committee presents “Building Wealth: Benefits of Owning a Small Business” at 4 p.m. Friday, July 31 on Zoom. The event will feature Cynthia Beaulieu, director, Small Business Management Development Institute, Southern University at New Orleans; Reuben Detiege, founder and director, SmallBusinessNOLA; Vance Vaucresson, owner, Vaucresson Sausage Company; Godfrey Perriott, CEO of 3GXL, Subway owner, real estate investor. The hosts will be Linda Paisant, Eugene Green and Maria Tio

Click here to register.