N.O. Women & Children’s Shelter Names Dawn Bradley-Fletcher CEO

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter announced that it has elevated Dawn Bradley-Fletcher to the role of chief executive officer, effective immediately.

“Dawn’s commitment and dedication to our mission is unrivaled, and her extraordinary efforts to guide everyone involved to the levels of success that NOWCS has attained are unsurpassed,” said David Schlakman, president of the NOWCS board of directors. “In recognition of this, and with an eye to our future as we grow and expand, the board voted unanimously in favor of this title change.”

Bradley-Fletcher previously served as executive director of NOWCS, guiding the shelter’s operations for 16 years since its inception as a temporary shelter established after Hurricane Katrina. NOWCS has grown in its scope as the only homeless shelter for intact families (including fathers) and the largest homeless shelter for women and children in the metro area.

To date, NOWCS has served more than 4,300 parents and children recovering from homelessness with a 98% success rate in preventing the return to homelessness. More than two-thirds of those served have been children.

Bradley-Fletcher is a 2019 recipient of the Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organization’s Force for Good Award. She is also a 2023 recipient of New Orleans Magazine’s Top Female Achiever Award.