N.O. Wine & Food Experience Wins USA Today Reader’s Choice Award

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has been named a winner in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Wine Festival. NOWFE was nominated by a panel of experts who partnered with 10Best editors, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

“We are honored to be listed alongside some of the finest wine and food festivals in the country,” said Joey Worley, incoming NOWFE president. “While this year’s spring event was postponed we remain resolute in delivering unforgettable experiences in the future.”

NOWFE’s 28th annual event was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic but NOWFE is currently hosting wine dinner series most Wednesdays at a different local restaurant. The dinner series began in July and runs through the end of September. The remaining wine dinners are:

Wed., Sept. 2- Justine featuring Old World-New World Challenge – Wines of Burgundy, California, and Oregon (Reservations: reservations@justinenola.com)

Wed., Sept. 9 – Ralph’s on the Park featuring La Crema Winery (SOLD OUT)

Wed., Sept. 16 – Tommy’s Cuisine featuring Belle Glos Winery and Quilt Wines (SOLD OUT)

Thurs., Sept. 17 – Rib Room featuring Flambeaux Wine (SOLD OUT)

Wed., Sept. 23 – Café Reconcile featuring Hendrick’s Gin (Reservations: 504-934-1646)

Wed., Sept. 23- The Bower featuring K Vintners (Reservations: 504-582-9738)

Named USA Today’s 10Best for both Best Wine Festival and Best General Food, the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has showcased New Orleans culinary excellence for more than 28 years alongside national and international wines at wine dinners in many of the city’s finest restaurants; at VINOLA, a premium tasting event; at the iconic Royal Street Stroll; at dozens of culinary Labs and demonstrations; and ultimately at the Grand Tastings. NOWFE is a non-profit organization with proceeds going to causes that support culinary education. It has raised more than $1.5 million for local non-profit organizations. www.nowfe.com.