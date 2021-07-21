N.O. Wine and Food Experience Is ‘Taking Its Show on the Road’

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has announced it is taking its show on the road. For the first time, NOWFE will travel to Denver in partnership with BECNEL Group, where NOWFE will host several events from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to share our award-winning event with people from around the country that may not have been able to travel to New Orleans,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE executive director. “We will be celebrating all things New Orleans and collaborating with chefs and owners who share a New Orleans connection.”

NOWFE Denver events include a New Orleans-themed dinner at American Elm, a New Orleans cocktail tour with mixologist Chris Hannah, and an Israeli wine dinner at Safta with chef Alon Shaya featuring Tulip Winery.

To purchase tickets to NOWFE in Denver, visit www.ontheroad.nowfe.com.