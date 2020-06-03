N.O. Top Doc: City Will Likely Begin Its Own ‘Phase 2’ Next Week

NEW ORLEANS – The top health official in New Orleans said the city will likely move into its own version of a “phase two” reopening next week even if the rules will be different here than in the rest of the state. New coronavirus cases will have to continue to decline for this to happen.

“That phase will likely be launched next week,” said Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Department Director. “I feel very confident that unless we see something really strange and different in the next couple of days, I will be getting in front of you and announcing our plan to move into ‘phase two.’”

Bars, spas, tattoo parlors and massage parlors will be allowed to open around the state beginning Friday. Restaurants and other businesses that have been limited to 25% will be permitted to increase their capacity to 50%. New Orleans has been keeping stricter guidelines in place since it was an early COVID-19 “hot zone” and the city has a large population.

Avegno said more details about New Orleans’ plans will be announced soon.





