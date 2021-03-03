N.O. Tech Firm IDScan.net Announces Expansion, New Hires

Denis Petrov and Andrey Stanovnov, co-founders of IDScan.net

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based tech company IDScan.net, which provides identity verification software and hardware, has announced a physical expansion of its New Orleans office and eight new hires.

The company, led by CEO Denis Petrov and CTO Andrey Stanovnov, now employs roughly 70 people in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle and Europe.

“At a time when many are struggling as a result of the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, we are grateful to have been able to quickly pivot, grow and help our customers meet the new challenges of the day with our cutting-edge contactless technologies,” said Petrov in a press release. “We’ve added highly recognized and respected talent to our team who are helping take our business to the next level.”

Petrov and CTO Andrey Stanovnov began their enterprise in a garage, grew with help from the New Orleans tech startup ecosystem and then set up their global headquarters in the University of New Orleans Research & Technology Park. Petrov credits the company’s growth to a culture of innovation. Most recently, the company announced the development of apps to aid in healthcare providers in administering the COVID-19 vaccine and businesses in ensuring visitors are healthy.

IDScan.net’s new global headquarters stretches across two floors at the University of New Orleans Research & Technology Park.

“We have been thrilled to witness IDScan.net‘s growth throughout the years as it has continued to expand within the UNO Research and Technology Park,” said Rebecca Conwell, the president and CEO of the UNO Research & Technology Foundation in a release. “IDScan.net is a New Orleans success story and emblematic of the power of our local tech sector to lead nationally. We are especially proud to see two UNO alumni doing so well, and we are grateful for their collaboration and for giving the next generation UNO students opportunities for professional growth through internships and careers.”

Among others, the most recent round of IDScan.net hires include:

Joshua Sheetz as director of software engineering. Sheetz has been a developer for over 10 years, most recently working as the lead developer for the New Orleans Saints. He has been recognized for exceptional work in the field by both the Saints organization and his previous employer, the Miami Dolphins.

Brian Mulhall as a senior software engineer. He has worked in software development since graduating with a double major in computer science and math from the University of Connecticut in 2014. Mulhall has expertise in multiple programming languages and has managed teams of developers.

Benjamin Johnson as an IT support specialist. He brings his experience as general manager and IT support specialist for Dibbz Gaming Center and Computer Repair.