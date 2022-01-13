N.O. Tech Company Developing Device to Protect Against COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – From Henley Ion:

Henley Ion, a New Orleans-based life sciences technology company developing next generation innovations in medical devices, reports positive testing results of its protective device designed to provide respiratory protection, without the use of conventional filtration which can make breathing difficult.

In initial testing with Henley’s first prototype at a high-containment laboratory located at the Tulane National Primate Research Center, the Henley Ion Virus Defender removed more than 99% of SARS-CoV-2 bioaerosols under rigorous Biosafety Level 3 testing conditions.

Dr. Julian Henley is the co-founder of the company behind the patent-pending technology that uses micronized electrostatic precipitation (mEP) to remove infectious bioaerosols from the air. The respirator device uses mEP directly integrated into the mask to effectively remove infectious aerosol particles from both inhaled and exhaled air — as opposed to filtration, which can be difficult to breathe through and wear over long periods of time.

“As a physician, we are field soldiers at war with disease. My top priorities are to help sick patients recover and prevent healthy people from falling ill, especially if the enemy is an airborne contagious virus,” said Henley. “The objective of our efforts at Henley Ion is to provide people with the means to protect themselves from airborne pathogens.”

Henley has been issued 34 patents over the course of his surgical and biotechnology career, and he has partnered with global industrial leaders including Dow Corning in manufacturing advanced medical technologies, including the artificial voice box. He is a Harvard- and UCSF-trained physician and board-certified specialty surgeon and served as a clinical faculty member at Yale School of Medicine for over 22 years.

Chad J. Roy, PhD, director of infectious disease aerobiology at the primate research center, led the laboratory testing.

“The preliminary evaluation of this product’s ability to protect against airborne viruses like SARS-CoV-2 is encouraging,” he said. “Aerosol particle removal without the use of filtration represents a step change in respiratory protection technology.”

Additional evaluations are ongoing at the Tulane facility under a cooperative research agreement between Henley Ion and the university. A published paper with peer-reviewable performance data is forthcoming.

The Henley team designed and engineered the mEP for easy integration into existing personal protective equipment and safety equipment. It has been designed to augment respirators, military and emergency response helmets, and other safety equipment, with the core technology serving as the primary or adjunctive mechanism of respiratory protection. Henley aims to initiate discussions with PPE and safety equipment manufacturers for opportunities to license the mEP technology.

“The number one mission at Henley Ion is to save lives,” said Skipper Bond, the company’s CEO. “We have taken industry-proven technology used every day and adapted it to the human being to protect the airway from airborne pathogens like SARS-CoV-2.”

“Henley Ion is another example of breakthrough innovation born in the New Orleans region,” said Michael Hecht, CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc, the regional economic development organization. “Throughout history, New Orleans has met global challenges, and improved lives not only in New Orleans, but throughout the country and world. Henley potentially follows in that tradition of innovation and service.”

Henley Ion is an advanced development life sciences technology company that is dedicated to improving the human condition through next-generation innovation in medical and other human factor devices. For more information, visit https://henleyion.com.