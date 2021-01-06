N.O. Regional Black Chamber of Commerce Announces New Leadership

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce has announced that LaVerne Toombs has been named the organization’s new executive director. Toombs has more than 20 years of experience in local and federal government, nonprofit, PR/marketing, fundraising, grant writing and business development.

“I feel extremely blessed for the opportunity to serve as the new executive director of NORBCC,” said Toombs. “I look forward to working with our members and stakeholders to promote, grow and sustain a diverse and healthy business community that will continue to enrich the quality of life and enhance prosperity in the New Orleans region.”

NORBCC’s hosted its virtual Annual Meeting & Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday, Dec. 17, when the chamber body voted on the slate of new 2021 board of directors, which includes attorney Rubi Brown (Transcendent Legal), Stephanie Chambliss (PJ’s Coffee – New Orleans East), Arlanda Williams (AJ Williams Consulting), Inez Jordan (Ochsner Health System), and Karl Weber (Atmos Energy).

Dr. Margaret Richard (DMM and Associates) will move to immediate past chair, and Krista Pouncy-Dyson (Performance First Digital), will assume the board chair role.