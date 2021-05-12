N.O. Public Library Presents 10-Year Strategic Plan to Library Board

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Public Library Board met this week to review a proposed 10-Year Strategic Plan.

In 2019, library leadership initiated surveys, focus groups and stakeholder interviews to get community input. More than 4,000 library users offered their vision for the future of the system. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the process, but, in January, the NOPL board and foundation resumed the process.

“From my days in Broadmoor helping to bring back the Rosa Keller Library, I have always been dedicated to the vision of libraries as community anchors – where our residents can have access to not only books and technology but also social services, jobs and education,” said New Orleans Mayor La Toya Cantrell. “Working with the Office of Youth & Families, my administration requested a planning effort from NOPL, and we’re excited about the results.”