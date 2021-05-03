N.O. Public Libraries to Expand Services on May 17

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning Monday, May 17, patrons will be able to enter New Orleans public libraries without having to schedule an appointment. Masks and social distancing will still be required.

Book drop boxes will re-open and outdoor, in-person programming will resume.

“We are pleased to be moving forward and taking one step closer to normalcy,” said Gabriel Morley, executive director of the library system, in a press release. “Our decision to reopen on May 17 was made very carefully, with input from health officials and consideration of the steady decline in the city’s COVID-19 cases and increase in vaccination rates.”

Library locations will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the exception of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. branch, which will continue to be open for contactless pick-up and drop-off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.

“The expansion of services and more general reopening of our public libraries is another important indication that the guidelines and restrictions we’ve implemented are working and that we are remaining steady on our road to recovery,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I want to thank the New Orleans Public Library leadership for making decisions based on the recommendations of the New Orleans Health Department and keeping the health and safety front and center in serving our residents and protecting our employees.”