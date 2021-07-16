N.O. Opera Names Melvin as Director of Community Partnerships, Education

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Opera has welcomed Dr. Tara A. Melvin as its new Director of Community Partnerships and Education.

Dr. Melvin is a soprano, born and raised in New Orleans. She attended St. Rita School-Uptown, Cabrini High School, and the University of New Orleans, and is a former voice student of LaVergne Monette. Dr. Melvin received her master’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and her doctorate from Texas Tech University. She has also performed with the New Orleans Opera Chorus.

The company conducted a national search, seeking candidates who believe in the power of the arts to change people’s lives and who also understand the unique culture of the City of New Orleans as it relates to the arts and education. “I am very excited for the energy, knowledge, and enthusiasm Tara will add to the terrific team we have here at the Opera!” said General and Artistic Director, Clare Burovac.

As the Director of Community Partnerships and Education, Dr. Melvin will build new relationships and foster current ones in addition to creating opportunities for all people to access and engage in the art form of opera. She recently said, “I am so excited to be a part of the opera team and I look forward to creating new ways for all New Orleanians to discover New Orleans Opera.”

For more information and to speak directly to Dr. Melvin, contact her via email at tmelvin@neworleansopera.org.