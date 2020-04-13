N.O. Nonprofits Host Virtual Support Chat Line

NEW ORLEANS – From the Metropolitan Human Services District

The Metropolitan Human Services District, an agency that provides mental illness, addiction and developmental/intellectual disability services for Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes has partnered with The Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies (IWES) to provide a virtual support chat line called #GetYaMindRight.

The chat line is available to the general public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:15am – 11:15am and will be led by IWES mental health professionals. The goal of this initiative is to assist people with anxiety and concerns by sharing healthy coping skills and techniques during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of the many complex thoughts and feelings being experienced by our community during COVID-19,” says MHSD Executive and Medical Director, Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham. “This resource is a free service that allows the community access to professional mental health expertise from IWES Psychiatrists and licensed clinical social workers during this traumatic time of need.”

IWES President & CEO, Dr. Denese Shervington shares “Having heightened emotions during the COVID-19 pandemic is a normal response to an abnormal event. Therefore, it is extremely important for public mental health leaders to create safe spaces for the general population to enhance their coping skills and strengthen their resilience.”

For more information about #GetYaMindRight: Virtual Support Chat Line, visit MHSDLA.org or RSVP today at HealingIsTheRevolution@iwesnola.org. Metropolitan Human Services District is the local lead agency for mental illness, addictive disorders and intellectual/development disability services. MHSD provides community-based services for all ages in Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes through agency clinics and community partners. State and Federal funding are the primary resources for MHSD.

For more information, visit www.mhsdla.org or call 504-568-3130.





