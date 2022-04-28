N.O. Nonprofits Encouraged to Apply for Sponsorship from Cox

NEW ORLEANS – From Cox Communications:

Local nonprofits that are planning fundraising and awareness events in the New Orleans area are encouraged to apply for an event sponsorship from Cox Communications. Cox is currently accepting applications for events occurring between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022. If your nonprofit is planning an event that will take place during these dates, and looking for support, apply for cash or in-kind sponsorships at Cox’s Charitable Giving Site. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 3. Organizations will be notified by June 25 if their requests are approved.

“Cox is committed to New Orleans and the communities we serve, and we’re excited to partner with organizations who share our same passion,” said Erin Monroe Wesley, vice president of government and public affairs for the southeast region.

In 2021, Cox gave over $1 million in cash and in-kind services to nonprofits in our Louisiana markets. In the New Orleans area, we serve Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, and St. Bernard Parishes. Sponsorships are specifically held for nonprofit fundraising events, not general donations, and the organization must be a registered 501(c)3.

More information is available at https://ccigiving.com.