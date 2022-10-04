N.O. Nonprofit Partners with Schools in Los Angeles

NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 4, New Orleans-based nonprofit Special Education Leader Fellowship (SELF) announced a professional development partnership with independent charter schools in Los Angeles.

A community of charter schools selected SELF to provide planning and instructional support for 20 special education coordinators and leads throughout the LA community. The partnership’s mission is to develop leaders in school support instructional best practices for diverse learners.

Founded in 2015, SELF is a New Orleans-based nonprofit that trains teachers and leaders to provide high-quality services for students with learning differences. SELF believes in the potential of all students and that educators must take responsibility for student success. The partnership will include virtual and in-person development sessions led by SELF program directors.

“Over the years, SELF has always been responsive to the needs of individual schools and school systems. We have experience building systemic school-based improvements in special education services,” says Aqua Stovall, founder and executive director of SELF. “Our team is excited to bring our expertise to LA from its established success center in New Orleans.”

“Charter schools within the LA community share many of the same values and overall mission as SELF,” says Brian Bauer, board chair. “SELF’s commitment to providing immersive and quality professional development for special education leaders will improve the classroom experience for LA’s students by giving charter school coordinators and leads the tools they need to inspire students to reach their maximum potential.”

In 2022 SELF had a presence in more than 70 percent of New Orleans schools. In the last year, the organization has expanded its reach and established SELF as a thought leader and partner in the space. SELF offers school-based plans for serving diverse learners from a distance, in-person, and through hybrid models through customized programming, Teacher Cohorts (national and local), and their signature program, the Leader Fellowship.